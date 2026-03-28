H-1B Visa Selections Begin Amid New $10,000 Fee and Wage-Based Rules

Hyderabad: Several applicants, including many from India, have started receiving confirmation of their selection in the latest H-1B visa cycle, marking the beginning of the next stage of the process. Notifications were being issued towards the end of March, with employers informed through official online systems.

Under the process, selected candidates should contact their employer, who should begin filing the petition for the applicant. The filing window is expected to run from April 1 to June 30, giving employers 90 days.

This year’s H-1B cycle has also seen major changes, with the new costs linked to H-1B applications. A new application for H-1B visas has been pinned at $1,00,000 which the employer must pay the US department of state (DOS), which has increased the financial burden on employers. Although the $1,00,000 fee does not apply to candidates who are converting their visa status to H-1B, which a major portion of Indian applicants do, it nonetheless has placed a burden on companies.

An Andhra Pradesh-based candidate from Eluru, who requested not to be named, received confirmation for his H-1B application. “I was checking with my employer every day, and when I finally got the confirmation, it felt like a huge relief. Now I’ll focus on getting the paperwork right and preparing for the application”, he said.

In addition to the $1,00,000 fee, the traditional random lottery system was replaced with a wage-based selection model, which gives preference to higher-paying job offers. This shift, according to industry experts, is expected to favour experienced professionals and large companies, while making it harder for entry-level applicants.

Meanwhile, visa appointment slots for H-1B stamping have gradually opened for the coming months, including May to August, at US consulates in Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. This has brought some relief to applicants waiting to complete the final stage of the process.

While the appointment dates have been minimally opened for stamping applicants, many people who’re stuck in India due to the stamping application postponement delays have booked their slots and are preparing for their biometrics and stamping duties.