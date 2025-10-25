Gyms, Fitness Centres Told To Avoid Sale of Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids, Cardiac Stimulants

The retail and wholesale medical shops in Telangana have been strictly advised to restrain from selling Anabolic-Androgenic steroids and cardiac stimulants like Mephentermine Injection to gym-goers, who are reportedly misusing these prescription medicines for bodybuilding purposes. These medicines are being procured and sold by several gyms and fitness centres in the state.

All those selling the steroids and cardiac stimulants should recognise that they are prescription medicines and shall mandatorily be sold only against a valid prescription issued by a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP). Any illegal sale, diversion, or distribution of such prescription medicines for non-therapeutic or abusive purposes constitutes a serious violation of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Rules thereunder, and shall be dealt with strictly.

The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, shall initiate stringent action, including cancellation of drug licences and prosecution under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. All medical shops are directed to exercise utmost vigilance while dispensing such medicines and to maintain proper prescription records as mandated under the Rules.