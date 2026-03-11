GWMC Staff Seize LPG Cylinder Over Rs 13,000 Tax Dues

Warangal: The seizure of a domestic LPG cylinder from an elderly woman’s house by municipal staff over unpaid property tax has triggered controversy in Warangal after the incident circulated widely on social media.

The incident occurred in Kashibugga during an intensified tax recovery drive launched by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC).

Municipal commissioner Chahat Bajpai had recently directed revenue inspectors to achieve 100 per cent property tax collection by the end of March.

According to municipal staff, they visited the residence of Golusula Sujatha after she allegedly failed to clear property tax arrears of about Rs 13,000 despite repeated notices. During the visit, officials entered the kitchen and seized an LPG cylinder, which was later loaded onto a municipal vehicle.

The action drew criticism from local residents after videos of the incident circulated online.

Residents said the seizure was particularly concerning as the region is currently facing a shortage of LPG cylinders and supply disruptions. Some neighbours described the confiscation of cooking fuel from a household as harsh.

Locals also questioned the civic body’s enforcement methods, asking why similar recovery measures are not taken against commercial establishments or individuals with larger tax arrears.

Following the public backlash, activists demanded that the cylinder be returned and sought an inquiry into the recovery methods adopted by revenue officials.

Municipal officials said the department is under pressure to meet tax collection targets set for the end of the financial year.