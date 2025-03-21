GWMC proposes ₹1,071.41 crore Budget

Warangal:The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has proposed a ₹1,071.41 crore Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26, marking a significant increase from the previous year’s ₹650.12 crore.

The Budget proposal was approved during a meeting held in Hanamkonda on Thursday, chaired by Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani. The meeting was attended by endowments minister Konda Surekha, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and K.R. Nagaraju, and KUDA chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy.

According to the proposal, GWMC plans to generate revenue from multiple sources, including ₹337.38 crore from general taxes, ₹728.10 crore from grants, and ₹600 crore from deposits and advances. Key allocations in the Budget include ₹100 crore for staff salaries, ₹29.92 crore for sanitation management, ₹34.30 crore for electricity payments, and ₹33.74 crore for a green Budget aimed at environmental sustainability.

In addition to core expenditures, substantial funds have been earmarked for slum development, public amenities, park creation, and emergency works in various wards. A long-awaited ₹187 crore in stamp duty funds, recently approved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, has also been included to support infrastructure and welfare initiatives.

With this ambitious budget, GWMC aims to enhance urban development, improve civic amenities, and strengthen municipal governance in Warangal, ensuring better facilities and services for its residents.