GWMC Approves ₹1,040 Crore Draft Budget for 2026–27

WARANGAL: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) on Wednesday approved a draft budget of ₹1,040.58 crore for the financial year 2026–27 at a council meeting held at the Corporation conference hall in Hanamkonda.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor Gundu Sudharani, saw a majority of members approve the financial estimates for the development of the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet.

The budget was presented by municipal accounts officer Shiva Lingam. Of the total outlay of ₹1,040.58 crore, the corporation expects to generate ₹349.19 crore through general taxes.

A major share of ₹685.20 crore is projected from government grants, while ₹6.20 crore is expected from deposits and advances. The allocations focus on urban infrastructure and public amenities for the coming year.

Sudharani said the budget prioritises city development while ensuring efficient tax collection. She added that the approval enables the corporation to proceed with planned works across the tri-cities.

The meeting was attended by Hanamkonda district collector and in-charge GWMC commissioner Chahat Bajpai, deputy mayor Rizwana Shamim Masood, corporators and senior officials.