Guv Bandaru Dattatreya’s Convoy Cars Damaged After SUV Takes Wrong Turn

Hyderabad: Three cars belonging to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya got severely damaged after an high-end SUV took the wrong route on the airport road within the RGIA police station limits on Sunday. No casualties were reported.

A case has been registered against the driver Khan of the SUV.

Inspector K. Balaraju said that Dattatreya, who was heading back to Delhi, was on the airport road when Khan took a sudden left, thinking it was narrow road. The Governor’s driver applied brakes. In the process, three convoy cars behind the Governor crashed into each other.