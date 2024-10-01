Guv Approves Ordinance Strengthening HYDRAA's Powers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: An ordinance granting legal sanctity and enhanced powers to HYDRAA received approval from Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday, according to official sources. The ordinance is expected to be notified in the Telangana state gazette within the next few days. However, there is no official communication from Raj Bhavan or the state government in this regard.

A significant inclusion was the addition of clause 384-B to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act, which granted HYDRAA greater powers to carry out its mandate. The ordinance is seen as a crucial step in addressing ongoing controversies surrounding HYDRAA, particularly with Opposition parties and civil society groups that have raised questions and concerns about its legal standing and ability to issue notices or demolish structures in Full Tank Levels (FTL) and buffer zones around lakes and nalas.

The Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, had approved the draft ordinance during a meeting on September 20. This ordinance aims to strengthen HYDRAA’s authority in protecting lakes, nalas, and government properties, as well as enabling the clearance of encroachments on them.After a 10-day review, the Governor granted his approval, and official sources indicate that the state government has amended several key acts, including the Telangana Municipal Act, 2019, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) Act, 1989, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Act, 2008. These amendments will transfer certain powers previously held by these entities to HYDRAA.