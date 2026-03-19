Gutta Sukhender Reddy Pitches Oil Palm Cultivation to Farmers

Siddipet: Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy on Thursday promoted oil palm cultivation, stating that he had achieved favourable results and urging farmers to adopt the crop.

Speaking at a Rythu Utsavam held at an oil palm factory in Narmetta of Nangunur mandal in Siddipet district, he said intercropping could be taken up in the first two years and highlighted Central subsidy support of ₹4,200 per acre. He advised farmers to register with oil federation officials.

The event, organised under the Praja Palana programme, was attended by Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, ministers Tummala Nageswara Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and Vakiti Srihari, MP Raghunandan Rao, and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao.

The Speaker said the government would extend support to farmers for oil palm cultivation and noted that the crop was already being grown in about 3,000 acres, with plans to assist farmers during the initial cultivation period.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said oil palm had emerged as a key income source and highlighted subsidy support of up to ₹51,000 per acre. He said the Narmetta factory could generate up to 4 MW of power and announced plans to establish a refinery in Siddipet.

T. Harish Rao said improved moisture levels following the Kaleshwaram project had made the region suitable for oil palm cultivation and expressed plans to expand cultivation to 50,000 acres in the district.

The programme focused on encouraging farmers to adopt oil palm as an alternative crop and expand cultivation in the region.