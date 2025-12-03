Gutka Row Sparks Student Clash at Rajapet Gurukul

Hyderabad: A minor clash between students at a Gurukul Patashala in Rajapet escalated into a fight that initially led to a four-week suspension, but revenue and police officials later intervened to resolve the issue.

According to Rajapet police, the incident began when a second-year Intermediate student confronted a Class X student for allegedly chewing gutka inside the hostel premises. The argument escalated, and the senior reportedly slapped the junior. The younger student informed his elder brother, who is also in the second year of Intermediate at the same institution. The situation intensified when students from both batches began using bats during the altercation. No major injuries were reported.

The incident came to light after videos of the scuffle circulated on social media, prompting angry parents to rush to the campus. They alleged that the school initially did not allow access to their children and questioned why the management was trying to hush up the matter.

Police said the school management did not file a complaint initially. However, after the video surfaced, Bhongir RDO Krishnareddy and the Zonal ACP visited the campus on Wednesday and conducted counselling sessions for the students.

The school’s disciplinary committee suspended the students involved for four weeks, but the RDO suggested retaining them in school after considering their academic performance and future prospects. “The students apologised to each other and assured that such incidents will not be repeated. Since they are preparing for examinations, suspension would affect their studies,” officials said.