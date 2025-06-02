 Top
Gurukul Student Felicitated After Heptathlon Gold at Asian Athletics Championship

Telangana
DC Correspondent
2 Jun 2025 11:51 PM IST

Nandini became the third Indian to win a gold medal in heptathlon at the event.

Gurukul student Agasara Nandini, who recently won a gold medal in Heptathlon at the Thailand's Asian Athletic Championships, was congratulated and felicitated by TGSWREIS secretary Alagu Varsini on Monday.

Hyderabad:Gurukul student Agasara Nandini, who recently won a gold medal in Heptathlon at the Thailand's Asian Athletic Championships, was congratulated and felicitated by TGSWREIS secretary Alagu Varsini on Monday. Nandini became the third Indian to win a gold medal in heptathlon at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandini said “Gurukuls have given me a lot of courage and training, and that encouragement has led to my victory.” “My goal is to win an Olympic gold medal for India. I will work even harder and will bring fame to my country”, she added.

Dr Varsini said the TGSWREIS bore all the travel expenses of Nandini. “

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
asian athletics championships Heptathlon Gold 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

