Gurukul Junior Colleges CET on May 3

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Gurukul Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TGRJC‑CET) 2026 will be held on May 3 for admissions into 35 Gurukul junior colleges offering MPC, BPC, MEC and CEC streams, according to a notification issued on Monday. The entrance test will provide access to 93 institutions across the state for the 2026‑27 academic year. Applications will be accepted online from March 16 to April 15 through the official portal, with a fee of ₹200. For assistance, helpline numbers 040‑24734899, 7842991708 and 1800‑425‑2428 have been provided. Officials said the admission process will follow the CET schedule announced online.