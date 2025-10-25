Gurukul Girl Student’s Suicide Leads to Protests

Karimnagar: In a tragic incident, a Class X student died by suicide in her hostel on Friday morning at P.V. Ranga Rao Girls Gurukul School in Vangara, Bheemadevarapally mandal, under Husnabad constituency of Karimnagar district.

According to principal Afrina Sultana, the student was suffering from health issues, including kidney pain, and had gone home for treatment. She returned to the hostel on Thursday evening around 6 pm, citing upcoming examinations. She was described as an academically bright and friendly student and her sudden death shocked everyone.

Her parents told police that she had called her father, crying and saying she was scared and wanted to return home. They immediately left to meet her but arrived to find that she had already died.

After receiving information from the school management, police rushed to the scene, conducted an inquiry, and shifted the body to the Huzurabad Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The incident triggered protests from student unions and political leaders, who demanded accountability for the tragedy. Huzurabad BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy led a demonstration at Ambedkar Chowrasta in Huzurabad town, carrying the student’s body from the hospital and accusing the state government of negligence. He alleged that over 110 students have died in Gurukul schools under the present administration.

He demanded ₹1 crore ex gratia compensation for the victim’s family, a thorough investigation into the incident, and the immediate suspension of the principal and warden.