Gulf Worker’s Body Repatriated With TG Help

NIZAMABAD: The mortal remains of Gulf worker Golla Abbulu, also known as Thogari Abbaiah, a native of Yamcha village in Navipet mandal of Nizamabad district, were brought from Muscat to Hyderabad on Thursday at the expense of the Telangana government. Abbulu had died on December 9 in the Ibri desert of Oman, and his body reached his native place after a delay of 52 days. Officials said they are awaiting laboratory reports to ascertain the exact cause of death.

As the employer company and the Indian Embassy declined to bear the transportation expenses, the bereaved family approached the Chief Minister’s Pravasi Prajavani with the intervention of NRI advisory committee vice-chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy. Responding to the appeal, nodal officer Divya Devarajan and in-charge Dr G. Chinna Reddy handed over a cheque of ₹1.50 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the deceased’s wife, Chinna Savitri.

The Indian Social Club-Telangana wing president Gundeti Ganesh coordinated with the Indian Embassy and Omani authorities to facilitate the repatriation of the body. The Telangana government’s GAD NRI department also provided a free ambulance service to transport the coffin from Hyderabad Airport to the deceased’s native village.