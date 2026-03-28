Gulf War Affects Hotels in Rural, Urban Areas in Nizamabad

NIZAMABAD: Disruption in LPG supply and a sharp rise in cylinder prices, attributed to prevailing Gulf war conditions, have affected businesses and daily life in Telangana districts, with hotels and tiffin centres reporting increased operating costs and closures.

The shortage has impacted both domestic and commercial supply in rural and urban areas over the past few days. Several hotels in Nizamabad, Bodhan, Armoor, Kamareddy and Yanswada have either shut down or increased food prices.

In Nizamabad district, records show supply of 5,36,319 LPG cylinders and 3,419 domestic connections. The official price of a commercial LPG cylinder is ₹2,150, but in the open market, cylinders are reportedly being sold for ₹4,500 to ₹5,000. Traders said they are compelled to pay higher prices to continue operations. Enforcement officials have taken note of the increase.

Rajender said, “They are being forced to buy LPG cylinders at high prices to keep their businesses running.” He added, “Breakfast tiffin centre prices have also risen, with an idli plate increasing from ₹35 to ₹45.”

Some establishments have shifted to alternative cooking methods, including the use of firewood and traditional stoves. Several others have remained closed due to the non-availability of LPG cylinders, affecting food availability for residents, particularly during morning and evening hours.

M. Srikanth Reddy said the shortage has significantly affected commercial usage. “Only 20 per cent of LPG cylinders are being supplied for commercial use,” he said, adding that domestic supply has also been impacted.

He said earlier commercial cylinders were supplied within two days, but the waiting period has now extended to about a week. “The government is closely managing the situation to prevent any disruption in cylinder supply,” he said.