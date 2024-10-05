Gulf Victim Calls on Telangana CM

Adilabad: Rathod Namdev from Ruvvi in Mudhole mandal of Nirmal district, who went to Kuwait for domestic work but was pushed to be a camel grazer in Saudia Arabia, called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to thank him, in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The Gulf returnee sought government assistance for his family's survival and explained to the Chief Minister how he had been deceived and subjected to severe hardships in Kuwait. Namdev expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for taking steps to bring him back to India.

A video of Namdev, in which he appealed to Revanth Reddy to help bring him back, while narrating the difficulties he endured as a camel grazer, had gone viral on social media. He informed the Chief Minister that he had gone to Kuwait on a visa for a housekeeping job, but his employer forced him to work as a camel grazer in the desert area on the Kuwait-Saudi Arabia border.

Following the video, which was shared by Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravathri Anil, steps were taken to secure the return of Namdev earlier this week.

Eravathi Anil, Congress NRI cell leader Bheem Reddy, and others, including Ch. Srinivas Rao, Swadesh Parikipandla, and Nagidevender, accompanied Namdev and his family to meet the Chief Minister.