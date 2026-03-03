Gulf Tensions Leave Telangana Families Anxious

Adilabad: Families of Telangana workers employed in Gulf countries are experiencing anxiety amid the prevailing tensions in the region, as relatives share updates through photos, videos and messages on social media.

In several households across northern Telangana districts, family members are closely following television coverage and maintaining frequent contact with their relatives abroad to monitor developments.

Mengu Sonia, wife of Mengu Anil from Dyangapur village in Nirmal Rural mandal, said her family had been anxious since reports of attacks in Gulf countries. She said her husband was working in the construction sector in Bur Dubai and that their children were seeking reassurance about his safety.

Family members of other workers said they were regularly speaking to their relatives and receiving video messages and photographs to confirm their well-being.

The situation has also affected festive celebrations in some households. With concerns over the safety of family members abroad, several families in northern Telangana districts said they were unable to celebrate Holi in a festive spirit.