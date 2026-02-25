Gulf Migrant Families Seek Clarity on Iran Situation

Nizamabad: Families of Gulf migrants are seeking clarity on the situation in Iran following reports of possible US action against the country, triggering concern among workers and mediators.

Migration to Iran from India has largely come to a halt in recent years, though some technical workers had earlier taken up employment there. Thousands of Indian workers, particularly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, are employed in other Gulf countries and are monitoring developments in neighbouring Iran.

NRI advisory committee vice-chairman Manda Bheem Reddy said they were assessing the situation. He said that there are currently no migrant workers from the region in Iran and that any Indian found there would be provided assistance if required. He added that in the past, Indian technical workers in Iran had returned safely.

Pravasi Mitra labour union president Swadesh Parikipandla said precautionary measures were being taken for Gulf migrant workers. He said there was no information about relocation of workers from Iran and added that preventive steps had provided reassurance to migrants in other Gulf countries.

Migrant families are also verifying conditions before travelling abroad for employment, in view of the prevailing tensions.