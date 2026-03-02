Gulf Airlines Begins Limited Operations

Hyderabad: Major Gulf airlines such as Etihad Airways and Emirates restarted a limited number of services on the evening of Monday, focusing on repatriation and essential travel while regular schedules remain paused.

Officials remained cautious about Iran targeting locations in Gulf states and have allowed only select flights for carrying people home. More flights could be added later as conditions improve.

The airlines have also offered flexible rebooking and refund options to those affected by the earlier suspension. Full normal flight services have not yet resumed, but the limited operations are seen as a step towards restoring regular air travel through Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Local governments and Indian missions have advised Indians to stay inside safe spaces and follow alerts closely.

According to David Raj, a worker in Dubai, “We had attacks on Saturday and we could see the missiles and its interception devices in play. But yesterday and today, we rarely had any attacks. The government and authorities are on high alert, and are constantly letting us know when there’d be an attack."

He further said that the situation in Dubai is beginning to get back to normalcy, but other cities like Sharjah could be attacked again.