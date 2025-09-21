GST Reforms Not Idli, Dosa, Vada, Bandi Tells Oppn

Karimnagar: Union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticised Opposition leaders for making “useless” comments on GST reforms, particularly likening them to ‘idli, dosa, vada’. After paying tributes to the statue of Konda Laxman Bapuji on his death anniversary in Karimnagar on Sunday, he challenged them to instead explain the actual problems, if any, caused by the reforms introduced by the Central government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman herself hails from the South, and if there are genuine concerns about GST, they should be directly brought to her notice for solutions instead of resorting to unproductive remarks.

Sanjay Kumar hailed Konda Laxman Bapuji as the flag bearer of the Telangana movement and a symbol of the state’s self-respect. He praised Bapuji as an inspiration to the downtrodden and a mirror of honesty, recalling that he sacrificed his own house, Jala Drushyam, to serve as the first office of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

He noted that Bapuji was the first to pioneer padayatras and cycle yatras in the Telugu states for public good, and remembered his unwavering commitment to Telangana statehood, even fasting in Delhi’s bone-chilling cold at the age of 96. Bapuji’s values, sacrifice, and determination, he said, remain an inspiration to today’s generation.

Sanjay Kumar appealed to the state government to officially commemorate Bapuji’s birth and death anniversaries across Telangana, stressing it was the government’s responsibility to ensure that his sacrifices are remembered by future generations.

He also announced that, in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the BJP will organise a ‘Seva Pakshotsavam’ from September 17 to October 2. As part of the programme, the party will conduct awareness campaigns on GST benefits and honour GST buyers and sellers.