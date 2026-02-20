GST Intelligence freezes Rs 100 Crore For Illegal Online Gaming

Hyderabad: The directorate-general of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Hyderabad zonal unit, on Thursday detected massive illegal online gaming activities in Hyderabad to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore and froze bank accounts to the tune of Rs 100 crore.

Officials have also reportedly arrested one of the key suspects Pankaj Kumar, founder and director of Adsum Advisory Services Limited, for extending assistance to illegal online gaming portals by illegally arranging KYC registrations from customers. The firm collected data of customers and reportedly preserved it illegally. Similarly, the accused firm made illegal payments from customers by using the online gaming portals and apps.