GSR Group Wins Landslide Victory in VST Staff Elections

Hyderabad: The Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy Group (GSR) won a landslide victory in staff union elections at Vazir Sultan Tobacco Industries Ltd, Toopran. The Dr GSR Group was led by its president Dr G. Sanjeeva Reddy, who heads the Indian National Trade Union Congress (Intuc).

“This landslide victory reflects the unwavering trust and confidence placed on Dr G.Sanjeeva Reddy and the GSR Group by the employees and stakeholders,” said a press release issued by the group. The election, conducted by Ravinder Reddy, returning officer and Sangareddy deputy commissioner of labour, saw a robust turnout, the release said.

This election established GSR group’s vision of progress, innovation, and employee empowerment, it said. Employees said that the victory underscored the group’s commitment to upholding the values of integrity, leadership, and community engagement.

The Dr GSR Group pledged to continue working collaboratively with all stakeholders to drive growth, enhance operational excellence, and foster a culture of inclusivity at VST Industries Ltd, the statement said.

K. Rajaiah, Paul, Nagesh, Srinivas Yadav and others extended their gratitude to those who participated in the elections.