GSI Names Top Performing Employees

Hyderabad: Hyderabad's Layeeqa Sultana, working as an MTS in the publication division of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), was felicitated with the Adarsh Karmayogi award by Union minister G. Kishan Reddy in New Delhi for being a top-performing employee on the iGOT Karmayogi, a learning portal.

Mission Karmayogi offers civil service officers an online learning platform to create a competent civil service rooted in Indian ethos. The Centre on Saturday felicitated employees who completed over 100 courses on the portal.

Pappu Bhowmick completed 258 courses, Aji Thomas 225, Gyanesh Lashkari 188, Hyderabad’s Layeeqa Sultana 131 and Manoj Kumar Meena 109 courses.

Sultana started attending iGOT courses from January 11. She completed thee courses simultaneously along with attending her official duties.