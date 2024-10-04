GRT Jewellers Donates Rs 50 Lakh for Flood Relief

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers has contributed Rs 25 lakh each to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The donations, aimed to assist the thousands of people impacted by the recent heavy rain and floods, were meant to support the two state governments in their efforts to restore normalcy. The cheques were handed over to Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A spokesperson for GRT Jewellers stated, “We have always believed in putting people first. And we are doing our bit by contributing towards relief efforts. Extending our helping hand to those in need during challenging times, is our way of giving back to society.”