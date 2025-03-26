GRP proposes cameras in MMTS ladies coaches

Hyderabad: Following the sexual assault on a woman on MMTS train, railway police has intensified policing in the local trains and identified railway stations that are located close to isolated areas. They also proposed installing CCTV cameras at hot spots for better surveillance.

“We have proposed to the higher authorities to install high-resolution CCTV cameras in every ladies coach in the MMTS train and also MMTS railway stations,” Deepti Chandana, superintendent of police, Government Railway Police, told Deccan Chronicle.

Additional special teams comprising women police are being deployed at identified hotspots to ensure the safety and security of women passengers, said Chandana Deepti.

Railway track patrolling officials and field officials have been instructed to stay alert 24x7 and inform about any suspicious activity not only on the trains but also on the railway platforms and immediately the technical team and main command control centre, SP said.

“Our special teams are making efforts to identify the accused, who assaulted the woman,” the SP added.

It has been reported that over 100 suspects with a previous criminal history have been questioned in this connection so far the accused has not been identified.

Sources disclosed that a high-level meeting has been reportedly conducted by South Central Railways (SCR) authorities that discussed installing panic mode buttons at MMTS train ladies coaches to ensure the safety and security of female passengers.