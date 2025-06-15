GRP Arrests 2 For Stealing Mobile Phones

Hyderabad: Two members of an inter-state gang, including an elderly person, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel for committing thefts at Secunderabad railway station. According to GRP, the arrested individuals have been identified as Ashok Chouradya (70) and Sachin Tarachand Gaykwad (34), both natives of Maharashtra, were involved in different types of jobs in the past and used to consume alcohol and take cigarettes. To meet their expenses, they began stealing mobile phones of the passengers staying in waiting halls and those sleeping on the railway platforms. They used to share the amount generated from the stolen booty in equal proportion, the police said.

On June 10, they came to Secunderabad railway station and threatened to kill a vendor selling water bottles with knives and forcibly snatched his his mobile phone and escaped. The police arrested the duo moving in a suspicious manner at the platform number one of the Secunderabad railway station.