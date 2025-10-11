Groups Seek Rahul’s Help On Palestine FIRs

HYDERABAD: Citing the Congress’ pro-Palestine stance, civil society representatives from Telangana urged Rahul Gandhi to intervene for the withdrawal of cases booked against several activists who had held demonstrations in support of Gaza earlier this month. They recalled that the Gandhi family had unequivocally condemned Israel’s atrocities and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine.

In a letter addressed to the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with a copy to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, 20 activists representing different organisations recounted the treatment meted out to protesters during demonstrations in support of Palestine. Referring to incidents in the state on October 7, they urged the Chief Minister to instruct the DGP, Adilabad SP, and Hyderabad police commissioner to withdraw the FIRs against student and youth activists.

“Order an immediate inquiry into the abusive conduct of the Mavala police in Adilabad toward the detained young social workers, and take action against police personnel involved in using abusive language and mistreating minors,” they demanded.

Activists S.Q. Masood, Dr Jasveen Jairath, Sagar Dhara and others stated that a peaceful demonstration in support of Palestine at the English and Foreign Languages University (Eflu) was disrupted by right-wing student groups on October 7. “They hurled abuses and created a nuisance. Shockingly, instead of restraining the ABVP activists, police personnel from the OU police station registered a case against the students supporting the Palestine cause,” they said.

The students were booked for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant, provocation and causing hurt to a public servant and holding unlawful under the BNS and were detained late at night. In Adilabad, the Mavala police detained about ten social workers, including four minors, they pointed out.