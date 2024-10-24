Group-I Mains Paper-11 Exam Ends Peacefully

Hyderabad:The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) conducted the Group-I mains examination for paper-II, covering history, culture and geography on Wednesday. They were incident-free. The examination took place across 46 centres in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Around 31,383 candidates were scheduled to appear for this paper, including 20 sports quota candidates, who were granted additional permission to write the exam following a directive from the High Court. Out of these, 21,429 candidates appeared, leading to an attendance rate of 68.2%.



The commission clarified that the attendance data is tentative and was collected during the examination. There could be minor variations, it said.

