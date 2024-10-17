Group-I Mains Exams on Oct 21-27

Hyderabad:The Group-1 Mains examinations will be held at eight centres in the Hyderabad district, collector Anudeep Durishetty said. The exams will take place from October 21 to 27, between 2 pm and 5 pm. A total of 5,613 candidates are set to appear for the examinations.

The collector said that candidates would be allowed into the exam centres from noon; entry would be closed at 1.30 pm. The hall ticket issued for the first exam will be valid for all six subsequent exams held during the period.



Candidates have been advised to download their hall tickets, which have been made available from October 14, and ensure that their photograph and signature are clearly visible. A printed A4-sized hall ticket, obtained using a laser printer, should be presented at the exam venue. If the photograph on the downloaded hall ticket is unclear, candidates must bring three passport-sized photographs, along with an undertaking signed by a gazetted officer or principal of the last institution attended. Candidates who fail to do so will not have entry into the exam hall.



Candidates shall also bring a valid original photo ID card, such as a government-issued ID, along with their hall ticket. Only blue or black ballpoint pens, pencils and erasers will be allowed inside the examination hall. Durishetty reiterated that candidates should carefully read the instructions on their hall tickets and follow them to avoid any issues on the exam day.