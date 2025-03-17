Group clash leaves 1 hurt at Gandipet cricket ground

Hyderabad: One person was grievously injured in a clash between two groups at the Gandipet cricket grounds on Sunday evening.

According to Narsingi SI Munindar, the injured was identified as Suman, a resident of the same village. The clash started on Saturday evening at a tea stall when an argument broke out between both the groups. The real cause of the argument is unclear yet.

As the situation escalated, both the groups clashed and beat each other up with cricket wickets and hands. As a result, Suman suffered multiple injuries on his body and was shifted to a private hospital in the city for treatment.

The victim's statement is being recorded by the police and after completing formalities, a case would be registered. The police said there were nearly 30 people present during the incident. The opposite group, responsible for attacking Suman, is currently absconding.