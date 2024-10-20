TGPSC Group 1 exam aspirants protest at Ashoknagar

Hyderabad: TGPSC Group 1 exam aspirants, in a fresh protest held at Ashok Nagar on Sunday requested the CM Revanth Reddy to postpone the exam and revoke GO 29. Some of the candidates who were made eligible under Sports quota received the message to download their hall tickets on October 19 evening, to appear for the exam to be held on Monday, October 21. Candidates said that it is unfair to send an alert just 48 hours prior to the exam.







Some of the key concerns that aspirants raised include uncertainty about the study material. Just days before the exam, the TGPSC in a counter affidavit that submitted to the High Court stated that Telugu Academy books, which many aspirants have been using for essential subjects like Telangana history, geography, and movements could not be taken as the standard reference books for the preparation.





Secondly, the issuance of G.O. 29 has changed reservation norms for SC, ST, BC, and EWS categories, rendering many aspirants ineligible under the new guidelines. These changes are currently under judicial review, and the Telangana High Court’s interim order states that the results of the Group 1 exam will be subject to its final verdict, expected on November 20, 2024. This uncertainty has left aspirants questioning the validity of the exam and the outcome of results.





"Some candidates under the sports quota were only issued their hall tickets last night, just 48 hours before the scheduled exam. This last-minute notification has caused extreme distress, as these candidates have had insufficient time to adequately prepare," said Chandrika Naik, one of the aspirants.





The candidates have been holding protests for the past week, followed by police lathicharge and detentions of the protesting candidates. On Sunday, a group of candidates gathered in front of La Excellence IAS Academy at Ashok Nagar but pre-emptive measures were taken by police officials already present at the site and a few of them were detained as well.





"I passed my qualifying exams and am preparing for the Mains exams. I live in Adilabad and it takes 10 hours to reach Hyderabad. Having received the exam notification for October 21, I am unable to reach my centre given in Ramanthapur. It is unfair for candidates like us who are located in far away areas," said Govardhini, an aspirant.





The constant ongoing confusions around the exam has caused candidates mental and physical distress. "Peaceful protests by aspirants to address these concerns have been met with force by authorities, with instances of arrests, power shutdowns in study halls, and even reports of physical injuries to aspirants. The mental and emotional stress caused by these action has deeply affected the ability of many aspirants to focus on their exam preparations," said Chandrika.





Given these overwhelming challenges, the aspirants are urgently requesting the postponement of the Group 1 exam to a date after the final court ruling on November 20, 2024. This would allow for a clear resolution of legal issues, provide time for clarification on valid study materials, and ensure that all aspirants have a fair and equal opportunity to prepare and succeed.





The candidates also demand official guidance on which study materials are valid, special consideration be given to candidates under the sports quota and those affected by recent changes in eligibility, ensuring that they are given sufficient time and support to prepare.