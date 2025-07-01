Group-1 Row: Hearing Continues in Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court continued hearing a batch of petitions that alleged discrepancies in the recently conducted Group-1 examinations. On Tuesday, counsels for the petitioners pointed out that certain examination centres recorded a disproportionately high percentage of qualified candidates, raising suspicions of irregularities.

They claimed that nearly 15 per cent of all candidates who cleared the exam were from just a few centres, suggesting possible manipulation in arrangements.

Justice Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao directed the counsels not to repeat arguments already presented and to focus only on submitting fresh and relevant points. The court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday for further proceedings.