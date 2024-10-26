Group 1 Mains Exam Candidate Debarred for Cheating Attempt

Hyderabad:A candidate at the Group 1 Mains exam centre in CVR College of Engineering in Rangareddy district was debarred after she was found with suspicious material prior to the commencement of the exam. The incident occurred on Friday, during the Paper-IV Economy and Development session.

The candidate was detected by the invigilator writing unrelated content on the rough page of her answer booklet, which she copied from a statement written on her left palm. Additionally, the invigilator noticed doubtful material stuck to her sari. The incident was identified before the question papers were distributed.

Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the information in her possession bore no relevance to the questions. The candidate was not permitted to sit for the exam, and action was taken as per the rules.

Ibrahimpatnam police have registered a case related to the malpractice incident. A senior police official confirmed to the Deccan Chronicle that the case was being investigated under the Telangana Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act, 1997.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has also confirmed that the case is under investigation, and appropriate steps will be taken in accordance with the regulations governing examination malpractice.

This incident comes amidst the successful conduct of the Group-I Mains exam at 46 centres in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, with an overall attendance of 67.4 per cent.