Group-1: Candidates Claim Discrepancies

Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 July 2025 2:41 AM IST

Their counsel submitted arguments against petitions seeking the reevaluation or reconduct of the Group-1 examinations

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: Group-1 selected candidates on Friday submitted before the Telangana High Court that the court’s intervention was not called for in such examinations and this had been stated by the Supreme Court.

Their counsel submitted arguments against petitions seeking the reevaluation or reconduct of the Group-1 examinations. The petitioners alleged that there were discrepancies in conducting the examinations to help select candidates.

Selected candidates said that suspicion, conjunctures and presumptions were not enough to support the case of the petitioners in the court.


