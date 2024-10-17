TGPSC Group 1 Aspirants meet KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The ongoing protests by aspirants preparing for the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group 1 Mains exams took a significant turn, as several candidates met with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President and former state minister KT Rama Rao at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, who assured them of help. The meeting comes in the wake of growing unrest among aspirants, who are demanding the postponement of the exams scheduled for October 21 to 27.

The aspirants have been protesting against Government Order (GO) 29 issued by TGPSC in February 2024, which introduced changes to the selection process for Group 1 services. The amendment, which revises the reservation rules, has caused discontent among candidates, particularly from reserved categories such as SC, ST, and BC. Their primary concern revolves around the 1:50 selection ratio and how it impacts the fairness of the recruitment process. They argue that the pooling method introduced under the GO disadvantages candidates from these reserved categories, and they are calling for its revision to ensure a more equitable process.

On Tuesday night, the protests escalated at Ashok Nagar, leading to police intervention. Authorities arrested around 10 candidates, stating that the protest was unauthorised and disrupted public order. However, the situation gained further attention when the TGPSC aspirants took to social media, specifically tagging KT Rama Rao on X (formerly Twitter), seeking his support.

Responding to their call, KT Rama Rao assured the aspirants that he would meet them, either at Ashok Nagar or at Telangana Bhavan, to discuss their concerns.

During the meeting, the aspirants reiterated their demands for postponing the exams, emphasising that GO 29 must be revised before the tests commence. They expressed concerns about the fairness of the exam process under the current selection criteria and urged the state government to rectify the issues in the recruitment procedure.

Meanwhile, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud extended an invitation to the Group 1 candidates to meet with him at Gandhi Bhavan for further discussions to address the aspirants' grievances. Goud has also called for the immediate release of the candidates who were detained during the protest.

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari conducted a video conference with District Collectors and police officials regarding the conduct of the Group 1 Mains exams. TGPSC Chairman Mahender Reddy and other members participated from their office, while DGP Jitender attended from the Secretariat.



