Groundbreaking for AI city after Ugadi, says Sridhar

HYDERABAD: IT minister Sridhar Babu on Friday announced that preparations were underway for the groundbreaking ceremony of AI City in Maheshwaram after Ugadi.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Cleartelligence India Delivery & Operations Centre, Sridhar Babu emphasised the state's commitment to sustainable development and the creation of a world-class Future City. He revealed that AI City will be developed on 200 acres with global standards in the Future City.

Telangana aims to become a hub for emerging technologies, competing with other states across India. The state has already launched centres of excellence in data analytics and cybersecurity and was now preparing to establish a quantum computing centre. "Our goal is to position Hyderabad as a global technology hub," Sridhar Babu stated.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by rapidly evolving technology and stressed the need for innovative solutions to address them. The government is committed to promoting new innovations and fostering a technology-driven ecosystem.

The event was attended by Cleartelligence CEO Owen Frewod, managing partner Anil and director Murali.