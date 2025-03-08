Groom Takes Life Hours Before Wedding in Jagtial

Karimnagar: A man died by suicide just hours before his wedding on Saturday, at Ramchandrapeta village of Jagtial district’s Metpally mandal. According to Metpally circle inspector Niranjan Reddy, the body of the deceased, Lakkampalli Kiran, 37, was in his room early in the morning by his family members.

Kiran’s wedding was scheduled for Sunday morning, and pre-wedding festivities, including a photo shoot, had concluded on Friday. After having dinner, he went to bed, only to be found dead the next morning.

Upon receiving the information, Metpally police arrived at the scene, registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem. Investigations are underway to determine the reason behind Kiran’s drastic step.

The tragedy has left both the bride’s and groom’s families in deep mourning, turning what was supposed to be a joyous occasion into a time of sorrow. Relatives who had gathered for the wedding remain in shock.

Police are exploring all possible angles to ascertain the cause of the suicide. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire community.