GRMB Chairman Pandey Inspects Nizamsagar Project

NIZAMABAD: Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) chairman B.P. Pandey inspected the Nizamsagar project on Friday as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva,” “Special Campaign 5.0,” and “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in the Name of Mother) initiatives.

During the visit, Pandey reviewed activities related to cleanliness around the project premises, water management practices, and public awareness programmes promoting water conservation. He appreciated the efforts of the project authorities in maintaining cleanliness under the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

GRMB member (power) Rangarajan, superintending engineer Dakshina Murthy, GRMB executive engineer (administration) M. Venugopal, Nizamsagar executive engineer Solomon, deputy executive engineer Sharmila, and assistant executive engineers Shiva Prasad, Saketh, Akshay, and Shruthi were present.

As part of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, Pandey also planted saplings within the project area. He urged everyone to plant at least one tree in their mother’s name and take responsibility for its care, emphasising the importance of environmental protection and sustainability.



