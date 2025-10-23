Greens Seek Action Against Tree-nailing in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Thousands of trees along the 7 km stretch between Munugode and Domalapally villages on the Munugode–Nalgonda route are under threat due to advertisement flute boards nailed to their trunks.

Several trees were found with three to four boards each, and in some cases, up to 14 boards nailed to a single tree near Domalapally. The boards, mostly promoting seed companies, have been put up indiscriminately on both sides of the road for reasons unknown.

Officials and elected representatives who regularly travel on this route have remained indifferent to the damage caused to the trees. Experts warn that piercing nails into tree trunks can harm the vital cambium layer that transports water and nutrients, stunting growth and eventually killing the tree. Over time, rusted nails can also release toxic substances into the tree’s system.

Botanist K. Naveen Kumar explained that nailing trees damages their internal structure, exposes them to pests and diseases, and can cause sections of the tree to rot and die.

Indian Environment Social Forum founder-convenor Jeedimetla Ravinder noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued an order in April 2013 prohibiting the use of trees to display advertisements or banners. Despite this, posters and flute boards continue to be nailed to tree trunks due to the lack of enforcement. He urged district authorities to take immediate action to remove the boards and implement strict measures to protect the trees and prevent further environmental harm.