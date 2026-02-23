Green Mobility Push: TGRTC to Buy 1,085 E-Buses Through Evey Trans

HYDERABAD: Telangana Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) said it had issued a letter of intent the purchase of 1,085 electric buses under the PM E-Drive initiative. The order has been placed through Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd, under the Convergence Energy Services Limited programme aimed at accelerating the introduction of e-vehicles for public transport.

The 12-metre low-floor buses will come in both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned variants. Wheelchair access has also been integrated. Each bus will be equipped with front and rear air suspension systems to improve ride comfort and passenger safety. The vehicles will run on high-capacity lithium-ion battery packs with a claimed range of over 250 kilometres per charge and support opportunity charging in about 45 minutes.

Olectra Greentech managing director Mahesh Babu said the order is a major step towards strengthening electric mobility in Telangana and expressed readiness to work with TSRTC on sustainable transport solutions and increase the share of zero-emission vehicles in city bus operations.