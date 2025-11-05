Green Initiative Transforms Ranglal Kunta Lake

Hyderabad: The once-degraded Ranglal Kunta Lake in the Financial District has now become a thriving ecosystem and brought back to life, thanks to the restoration works by Virtusa Foundation. The lake was once a barren space.

Virtusa Foundation, in partnership with GHMC, completed the restoration works at the 3.5 acre lake that were implemented by United Way of Hyderabad. The lake works transformed the dry lakebed into a healthy water body, with works completed in two and half years.

The lake now has regained its full water holding capacity of 24 million litres ensuring year-round water retention. The return of 14 native species of birds, butterflies and other fauna and flora has revived the local ecosystem.

Before the works, the lake suffered from continuous sewage discharge from the Nanakramguda area. With support from the GHMC, the sewage inflows were diverted to nearby drains.

The rejuvenation works included desilting, deepening of the lakebed, construction of stone-pitched bund and installation of bio-remediation systems with aeration support. A walking pathway with fencing, green area and seating spaces have also been developed. A weir gate built to control the water level and keep the lake's ecosystem balanced was also set up.