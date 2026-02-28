Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Launches Sunday Property Tax Grievance Drive

Hyderabad:The GHMC will hold ‘Property Tax Parishkaram’ (PTP), a special grievance redressal programme, every Sunday in March from 10 am to 1 pm at all circle offices.



Deputy commissioners, valuation officers, assistant municipal commissioners and tax inspectors will be present to resolve issues including revision petitions, rectification of assessments, posting of payments made through bill collectors, RTGS and online modes, correction of arrears, settlement of court cases, IGRS matters, self‑assessment concerns and other tax‑related grievances.



Three dedicated counters with computers, online connectivity and printers will be set up at each centre, along with a reception desk to guide taxpayers and streamline submissions. Special focus will be given to legal cases, with petitioners encouraged to attend for resolution in line with court orders and statutory provisions.



GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan warned that delays in processing applications would be taken seriously and could invite disciplinary action.



Meanwhile, providing relief to long‑pending property tax defaulters, the state government has announced a ‘One Time Settlement’ (OTS) scheme for the financial year 2025–2026, which will remain open until March 31.











TeNA holds lake cleaning drive

Hyderabad: The Tellapur Neighbourhood Association (TeNA), under its ‘TeNA Green Army’ initiative, organised a lake cleaning drive at Mellacheruvu in association with staff of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s Patancheru Circle. Volunteers, political party members and municipal staff took part. TeNA appealed to residents to join the Green Army movement to help protect and preserve Tellapur’s water bodies.







Vijeyendra Boyi takes charge as TSWREIS secretary

Hyderabad: IAS officer Vijeyendra Boyi assumed charge as secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) on Saturday, replacing S. Krishna Aditya. Boyi will continue as commissioner of the Scheduled Castes development department. A former Mahbubnagar district collector, he has earlier served in senior roles in the women and child welfare, transport, and roads and buildings departments.

32 teachers present papers on scientific temper



Hyderabad:Thirty‑two teachers presented papers on developing scientific temper and critical thinking at a state‑level science seminar organised by SCERT on National Science Day.



The seminar received 99 papers in English and Telugu and six in Urdu. Jury members selected 30 papers in English and Telugu and two in Urdu for presentation. Teachers discussed ways to encourage curiosity and questioning, promote logical reasoning and evidence‑based thinking, correct misconceptions in science learning, and address ethics and values in scientific practice. Sessions focused on making science teaching effective and application‑oriented.



SCERT director G. Ramesh released a Science Compendium compiling the papers presented. He advised teachers to use laboratory manuals so that students learn science through practical work and achieve expected learning outcomes.



Nageshwar Rao, associate professor of zoology, and A. Vijayabhaskar Reddy, associate professor of botany, both from Osmania University, served as jury members.

Cong. targeting temples in Telangana: NRR



Hyderabad:In a bid to appease the MIM for Muslim votes and sustain its politics of appeasement, the state Congress government is targeting Hindu organisations, institutions, and temples across Telangana, alleged BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao on Saturday.

Rao, in a statement, accused the government of attempting to demolish the Rajashyamala Devi Temple at Sarada Peetham in the Kokapet Neopolis area, a spiritual centre running a Vedic school and serving daily annadanam. He dubbed the Revanth Reddy government's actions "atrocious and heinous."



The Rajashyamala Devi Temple, affiliated with Visakha Sarada Peetham, was built on two acres of land allotted by the previous government in 2019. But, the Congress government is moving to demolish the Sarada Peetham and the temple, he said.



Terming Revanth Reddy's administration a "high handedness government," Rao alleged it is relentlessly attacking Hindu beliefs. He warned that the BJP would not stay silent if the government touches the Sarada Peetham. The BJP state chief said the Congress government is justifying the destruction of Hindu temples and poor people's homes under the guise of HYDRA and Musi beautification projects—and now it is targeting mutts, the centers of spirituality. Rao said he had spoken to the swamiji and would visit Sarada Peetham on March 2.



The BJP will not tolerate the Congress government interfering with Hindu temples and mutts. "The BJP will fight relentlessly for the protection of Hindu Dharma," he said.