Graveyard Move ‘Insensitive,’ Says Ramchander Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao came down heavily on the Congress government for allowing the construction of a graveyard in the middle of a residential colony in Erragadda, calling it an irrational and insensitive decision aimed at appeasing a section of society. Addressing an election meeting at a colony club house in the Jubilee Hills constituency, Ramchander Rao said the move had deeply hurt local residents’ sentiments. “Taking such decisions during election time is nothing but playing with people’s emotions,” he said.

He accused the government of misusing its authority by granting permissions on military lands without proper evaluation, calling it a serious and irresponsible act. The BJP leader also criticised the state administration for neglecting basic civic amenities in colonies and bastis across Erragadda and adjoining areas.

“Drainage, roads, manholes and streetlights are in a pathetic condition. Every time it rains, residents face flooding, open manholes and unbearable stench. These have become severe health hazards, yet local officials and public representatives remain indifferent,” he remarked.

He also demanded strict enforcement of restrictions on loud music and DJ events beyond 9.30 pm, noting that lax implementation was disturbing public peace. Recalling the development foundations laid during the Vajpayee-led NDA regime, with the support of then-Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Ramchander Rao said that Hyderabad’s key projects, such as the Gachibowli stadium and Cyber City, were the result of that vision. “Successive governments only carried forward that legacy, but the present one seeks undue credit,” he said.

Taking a swipe at both Congress and BRS, he said neither party had resolved people’s issues despite repeated terms in power. “Now it is time to give the BJP a chance. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has witnessed good governance with transparency and zero corruption for the past twelve years,” he stated.