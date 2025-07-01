Grassroots Activism Propels Ramchander Rao’s Rise in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president-elect N. Ramchander Rao brings with him over three decades of experience gleaned from a resilient political journey marked by steadfast commitment and grassroots activism as well as facing violence from the radical left.

His rise to the prominent position reflects the BJP’s strategic choice to emphasise experienced leadership deeply rooted in the state’s complex political fabric.

Ramchander Rao’s political engagement began during the turbulent 1970s and 1980s, a period dominated by leftist student movements and the spread of Naxalite ideology in university politics. He mobilised the student community under the ABVP, challenging the radical groups. He was elected president of the students' union at Railway Degree College for three consecutive years, even while facing violent opposition that once left him hospitalised.

His activism extended to Osmania Law College, where he served as ABVP secretary and endured imprisonment 14 times.

During the Emergency period, Ramchander Rao remained politically active. Over the decades, he has maintained a close association with the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), earning respect within party circles as a veteran loyalist.

His political career is marked by key roles right from serving as the first state secretary of the BJYM, state convener of the legal cell, national legal cell member, state general secretary, and spokesperson. His legal expertise made him the party’s go-to person for handling sensitive legal matters, demonstrating his versatility and commitment.

In 2015, Ramchander Rao was elected to the Legislative Council from the graduates' constituency covering Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahbubnagar districts.

The BJP’s central leadership’s decision to appoint Ramchander Rao underscores their preference for a leader with a clean image, veteran status, and unwavering loyalty, especially amid internal factionalism and leadership challenges within the state unit. His low-profile, non-controversial demeanour, combined with strong organisational skills, positioned him as the ideal successor to Kishan Reddy.

This appointment also signals the BJP’s intent to reconnect with its foundational principles and strengthen its grassroots presence in Telangana, where the party is emerging as a formidable contender in state politics. Moreover, Ramchander Rao’s elevation reflects the national leadership’s preference for ideological commitment over mass politics, underscoring a strategic direction for the party in the state.