Granny, Child Found Dead On Bed In Mancherial

Adilabad:A grandmother and her granddaughter were found dead under suspicious circumstances in their house at Gopalwada in Mancherial town on Wednesday. Their bodies were discovered lying on a bed.

The deceased were identified as Bejjam Satyawati, 54, and her granddaughter Geetha Sirisha, 4, both from Khammam. Satyawati’s son had travelled to Khammam on September 4, leaving her and Geetha Sirisha at the house in Mancherial.

Police broke open the doors after neighbours alerted them when repeated phone calls from Satyawati’s son went unanswered. A case has been registered, and police are investigating whether it was a case of suicide or murder.