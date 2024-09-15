 Top
Grandpa, Granddaughter Die in Road Mishap

Telangana
DC Correspondent
15 Sep 2024 5:06 PM GMT
The guidelines issued by the Supreme Court Committee on road safety had asked the Telangana government to ensure free treatment for road mishap victims in private hospitals.
Road mishap. (Representational Image)

Karimnagar: Two persons including a nine-year-old girl died and three others injured when a speeding private bus rammed two bikes here at Polasa Chowrasta in Jagtial rural mandal of Jagtial district on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased were identified as Baindla Lachanna (54) and his granddaughter Srinidhi (9), residents of Allipur village of Raikal Mandal.

Lachanna went to Dharmapuri to bring his two grandchildren on the occasion of Ganesh immersion festival at his native village in Allipur.

While he was returning on the motorbike, a speeding private travel bus hit his vehicle. The bus with 54 passengers was heading towards Dharmapuri from Kondagattu. Lachanna and his granddaughter Srinidhi died on the spot while his grandson along with two others were injured. Police rushed to the spot and started an investigation.

