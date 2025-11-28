Ale Mallikarjun Receives Grand Welcome in Jukkal

A grand felicitation programme was held in Jukkal to honour the newly appointed Kamareddy District Congress Committee (DCC) President Ale Mallikarjun. The event was organised by Jukkal MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao and Congress party workers, following the announcement of Mallikarjun’s appointment by the Congress.

A massive bike rally from Nursing Rao Palli Crossroads to Pitlam marked the celebrations, with scores of party supporters participating and raising slogans in support of the Congress Party and Mallikarjun.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Thota Lakshmi Kantha Rao described Ale Mallikarjun as a “dedicated Congress worker with the ability to strengthen the party organisation across the district.” He added that the appointment of a leader hailing from Nizam Sagar was a matter of pride for the Jukkal constituency. He further assured party cadres that committed workers would receive due recognition in party committees, nominated posts, and upcoming local body elections.

Speaking at the event, DCC President Ale Mallikarjun expressed gratitude for the honour and said the responsibility belonged not just to him but to every dedicated Congress worker.

“It is a privilege to serve as Kamareddy DCC President,” he said. “My goal is to strengthen the Congress Party and transform Kamareddy into a Congress stronghold. I will work with all leaders and cadres to ensure electoral success.”

Mallikarjun also thanked Congress national and state leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, PCC President Mahesh Goud, and other senior leaders for reposing trust in him.

Congress leaders and cadres from all mandals of Jukkal constituency attended the event, making the felicitation ceremony a memorable success.