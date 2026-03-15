Grand Wedding For Just Rs 2 Lakh Turns Talk of Town in Warangal

WARANGAL: In an era where lavish weddings often lead to staggering debts, the Vasavi Kanyaka Parameshwari Trust in Hanamkonda has sparked wide conversation by offering a comprehensive all-inclusive wedding package for just Rs 2 lakh. The initiative, designed to bring high-end celebrations within reach of middle- and lower-income groups, is being hailed as a revolutionary step in social service.

A typical air-conditioned wedding in the city easily crosses the Rs 10 lakh mark, with venue rentals, decoration and catering accounting for the lion’s share. However, the Vasavi AC Garden, located on Mulugu Road, has bundled 13 premium services into a single affordable package.

The Rs 2 lakh deal includes an air-conditioned hall, entrance banners, balloon and floral decorations, a moving throne for the couple’s grand entry, and special effects such as snow and smoke machines. The package also covers essential professional services, including a traditional priest (purohit) to conduct the rituals, an anchor to manage the event, a music system, and a professional photo and video shoot to capture the memories.

Catering is often the most expensive component of any function, but the Trust has managed to include meals for up to 400 guests within this budget. The vegetarian feast features 13 varieties, ranging from sweets such as chakkara pongali or rava kesari to alu biryani, poori and traditional delicacies like dosakaya ava pachadi and mirchi bajji.

For morning ceremonies, the package provides breakfast and tea for 200 guests. For evening receptions, guests are served badam milk and veg manchuria as starters. For smaller gatherings such as engagements, cradle ceremonies or saree functions, the Trust offers a compact package priced at Rs 75,000 for 150 guests.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Sri Vasavi Mata Temple Trust. Anchuri Vijayalakshmi Srinivas Gupta, general secretary of the Trust, said the project was launched with a purely philanthropic motive. Under the guidance of Vasavi Mata, the Trust members decided to work together to reduce the financial burden on families.

“The Trust wants people to celebrate their most precious moments with dignity and joy without worrying about costs,” she said.

News of the package has gone viral across the erstwhile Warangal district, with many calling it a model for other religious and social organisations to follow. By streamlining vendors and operating on a non-profit basis, the Trust has demonstrated that grand weddings do not necessarily require grand bank balances.