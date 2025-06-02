Grand Telangana Formation Day Fete in Nizamabad, Kamareddy

NIZAMABAD/KAMAREDDY: To mark Telangana Formation Day on June 2, the district administrations of Nizamabad and Kamareddy have made elaborate arrangements to celebrate the occasion on a grand scale. Anticipating a crowd, artists, and officials, special efforts have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Tastefully decorated tents have been erected, and exhibition stalls have been set up to showcase the region’s culture, achievements, and development initiatives.

Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation chairman Eravathri Anil will serve as the chief guest and hoist the national flag during the Telangana Formation Day celebrations on Monday. Ahead of the event, he will pay floral tributes to Telangana martyrs at the memorial column in Vinayaknagar. In Kamareddy, Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy will unfurl the national flag at the Integrated District Offices Complex.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and additional collector S. Kiran Kumar reviewed the preparations for the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations. Meanwhile, police commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya inspected the Police Parade Ground and assessed the security arrangements in place for the event. In view of the celebrations, the Praja Vani public grievance programme scheduled for Monday at the Nizamabad and Kamareddy Collectorates has been cancelled.

Kamareddy collector Ashish Sangwan informed that public grievances can be submitted at Room No. 25 in the Integrated District Offices Complex. He added that the Praja Vani public grievance programme will resume as usual from June 9.

Meanwhile, the chief guests for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations, Anil Eravathri and Patel Ramesh Reddy, will address the gathering and highlight the development and welfare initiatives undertaken in the Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.