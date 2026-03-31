Gram Sabhas in Telangana from April 2

Hyderabad:The government will conduct gram sabhas across the state from April 2 as part of the 99-day Praja Palana -— Praja Pranalika to explain ongoing welfare schemes and those scheduled for launch from June 2, Telangana Formation Day.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu reviewed arrangements during a videoconference with district collectors on Tuesday and directed them to ensure uniform conduct of the gram sabhas.



He said the programme should begin with the Chief Minister’s message, followed by a detailed reading of welfare schemes being implemented by the government.



Collectors were instructed to read out, as far as possible, the list of beneficiaries under Rythu Bharosa, details of 200 units of free electricity, and beneficiaries under the Indiramma housing scheme. They were also asked to inform people about existing welfare schemes and the proposed universal life insurance scheme to be launched from June 2.



Bhatti directed that information on the morning breakfast programme in government schools — including provision of milk for three days and ragi porridge for three days — and the midday meal scheme for Intermediate college students be explained during the Gram Sabhas. He advised officials to seek support from the cultural affairs and public relations departments for effective communication of these initiatives.



Stating that substantial funds are being released to gram panchayats, he directed that village-wise allocation details be made available and announced during the gram sabhas.



He said the Chief Secretary and the planning department will monitor the Praja Palana programme by collecting updates from district collectors. The government’s focus on infrastructure development and strengthening of the service sector, in addition to welfare programmes, should also be conveyed to the public, he added.



Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania and other officials attended the meeting.

