Gram Panchayats Polls in Telangana to Be Held on Dec. 11, 14, 17

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) will conduct elections to gram panchayat on December 11, 14 and 17 across Telangana.

The elections will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, while the counting of votes will be conducted on the same day from 2 pm. The results would be declared after completion of the counting.

With the announcement of the schedule, the election code came into effect immediately, said State Election Commissioner I Rani Kumudini at a press conference here on Tuesday.

The first phase of elections would be conducted on December 11 while the second phase on December 14 and the third phase on December 17.

The filing of nomination papers for the first phase would commence from November 27 while November 30 for the second phase and December 30 for the third phase.